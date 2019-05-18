Man kicked in head at subway turnstile in Queens: police

QUEENS — Authorities are looking for an unidentified man in connection with an assault at a turnstile in the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer Subway station in Queens, police said.

Police received a report on Thursday, April 18 of a 22-year-old male using the MetroCard vending machine when the assailant approached him from behind and kicked him in the back of his head. The attacker then fled the station on foot.

The victim suffered pain to his head but refused medical attention.

A photo provided by the NYPD shows the unidentified male fleeing in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 165th Street.

