MIDTOWN — An electronic billboard is on fire in Times Square, according to fire officials and multiple videos posted on Twitter by users in the area.

A video from Citizen App shows the billboard is located above Europa Cafe, located on the corner of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue, right in the middle of Times Square.

The FDNY said they are now classifying the blaze as a high rise office building fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.