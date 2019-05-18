Country singer Travis Tritt ‘shaken up’ after tour bus involved in fatal crash

SOUTH CAROLINA — Country music star Travis Tritt is “saddened beyond belief” after he said his tour bus was involved in a fatal crash in South Carolina early Saturday.
“We were sideswiped in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach tonight. The Jeep driver hit a pickup truck head on right in front of us,” he said on an Instagram post, sharing an image of the damage.
Tritt said he was “really shaken up” by the crash.
We were sideswiped in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach tonight. The Jeep driver hit a pickup truck head on right in front of us. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m literally shaken by what I witnessed. God bless those who died and their families. Two human beings died tonight for no reason other than stupidity. I’m saddened beyond belief!
“Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight,” he continued on social media.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision involved two vehicles and a tour bus on Highway 22 around 3:30 a.m.
Two people died and a third person sustained minor injuries, fire rescue said.
No one on the tour bus reported any injuries.
While the incident remains under investigation, Tritt wrote on Twitter that the crash was “the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired.”
He took the time to remind people never to drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired and that “Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away.”
Tritt had a concert at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach venue Friday night and a scheduled concert at Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Georgia Saturday night, according to his website.