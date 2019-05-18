BTS fever hits MetLife Stadium ahead of sold out shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Fans have stormed the city over the past couple of weeks as the group BTS has hit the city for various television performances.

Tonight and tomorrow, those who bought tickets to the long-ago sold out shows at MetLife Stadium will get a three-hour BTS experience. Fans were seen outside the stadium Saturday afternoon already preparing for the 7:30 p.m. show with dancing to their favorite songs and purchasing merchandise.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend each show. There have been problems with NJTransit following massive events like this, but fans don't appear worried.

"I'm just going to focus on the concert," Autumn Devers, a fan who travelled from Pennsylvania said. "That's really all I came here for. I don't really care about anything after it."