BTS dazzles 50,000 at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The South Korean pop sensation BTS finally invaded the Meadowlands this weekend.

The group played to more than 50,000 fans at MetLife stadium in the first of two sold out concerts. The fans, who refer to themselves as the BTS ARMY, showed up hours before in anticipation. They spent the day partying in the parking lot and purchasing untold amounts of BTS merchandise.

"It's pretty surreal. I never thought I would be here, but I am happy I am," said one fan.

The mania surrounding the seven member boy band may seem like a little much to some. In the tri-state area, diehard BTS fans hav ebeen camping out for days just to get a glimpse of the group.

What speaks most to the young fans is a "Live Yourself" campaign the group champions.

"I feel like when they launched that campaign," said one fan, "it was a really big thing for me. I feel like they truly care about their fans."