71-year-old man knocked unconscious during attack in the Bronx: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 71-year-old man was knocked unconscious during an attack in the Bronx earlier this month, police said Saturday.

On May 1st, the victim was in the vicinity of East 167th Street and 3rd Avenue in Morrisania, when he was approached from behind and struck in the face with an unknown object, police said.

The attacker continued to strike the victim until he lost consciousness, authorities said.

The victim sustained a swollen right eye and lacerations to his face, cops said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The alleged attacker is described to be a man with medium-length dreadlocks and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with the words “Just Do It” on the left leg.

