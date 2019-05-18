26-year-old Brooklyn man found dead on apartment balcony: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Officers found a man dead on the balcony of his Brooklyn apartment Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said police responded to the Williamsburg apartment building, located on Maujer Street, near Lorimer Street, at 1:50 p.m. Saturday and found 26-year-old Charles Caporale unconscious and unresponsive on his balcony.

Police said that despite Caporale having no apparent physical trauma, EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the man’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.