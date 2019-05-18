2 cops injured after man drags them with vehicle in Newark: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — A man was arrested after he allegedly dragged two officers with his car early Saturday.

Police found Jacob Wolski, 30, sitting in a white midsize car in the vicinity of Charleston and Spruce streets in Newark shortly after 2 a.m.

When they approached the car, officers noticed Wolski appeared to be using drugs, police said.

When police tried to question him, Wolski allegedly sped away, dragging both officers. One officer sustained a head injury and the other sustained a minor head injury, police said.

Before the alleged assault, the officers recorded Wolski’s license place number and sent it to other agencies, according tot authorities.

He was arrested a short time later by Edison police and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cops said.

Wolski also faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin.