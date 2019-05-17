Thunderstorms possible as evening showers head through area

NEW YORK — Showers from earlier this afternoon have moved out into Eastern Long Island and Connecticut. After the showers, the humidity noticeably climbed upward as temperatures soared back into the mid 70s.

Heading into the evening, another line of showers will approach the region from the north and west. It should arrive by around 6-7 p.m. in the city tonight.

As of now, there is nothing indicating that it will be on the severe side, but there could still be a couple of the thunderstorms, a torrential downpour and a gusty wind as these showers pass through.

This line should be a quick mover at around 30-40 mph. Ocean County should be the last the get the storms at around 8pm in the evening.

Skies will clear out afterward with overnight temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday looks to be a gorgeous day with temperatures climbing back into the mid 70s with lower humidity.

Expect more of the same on Sunday, however a couple of clouds will build in later in the day with the risk of showers at night. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Perhaps a shower could linger around Monday morning, otherwise a good southwesterly flow will develop. Temperatures could climb near 80 degrees during the afternoon. For areas away from the coast, temperatures could actually climb into the mid to upper 80s.

For the rest of next week, temperatures back down a bit, but not by much. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with the next shot of showers Wednesday into Thursday.