SEE IT: Nipsey Hussle’s final music video ‘Higher’ released featuring DJ Khaled, John Legend

The marathon continues.

The final music video “Higher” featuring Rapper Nipsey Hussle was released on Friday. The legacy of the late artist is being honored in a new collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Khaled revealed that he embarked on a “soul-searching journey” to share the video filmed days before the 33-year-old was fatally shot. Hussle, who was born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, died on March 31st in South Central Los Angeles outside his store The Marathon Clothing.

The music video was filmed in Inglewood with stellar visuals featuring Hussle dripped in a royal blue, colorful classic cars with hydraulics and John Legend playing on a grand black piano.

“A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world… we will forever keep your legacy going,” Khaled wrote on Twitter.

Award-winning artist John Legend also wrote a special tribute online to Hussle saying he was “proud to be a part of this inspiring record.”

Hussle, who was laid to rest with tens of thousands in attendance at the Staples Center, was remembered across the nation for his philanthropic efforts.

Former President Obama shared a touching message for Hussle’s funeral service honoring his commitment to giving back.

“His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it — to build a skills training center and a co-working space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow — is a legacy worthy of celebration,” the 44th commander-in-chief wrote in a letter.

“Higher” is featured on Khaled’s eleventh studio album “Father of Asahd.” All proceeds from the record will go to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross with Actress Lauren London.