JERSEY CITY — A school bus crashed in Jersey City Friday afternoon.

A bystander tweeted out photos of the incident, which saw the vehicle crash into a local nail salon.

According to Google Maps, the business affected is Aleida’s Beauty Salon on Laidlaw Avenue in Jersey City.

I suspect structural damage pic.twitter.com/oN9kSOP8Gm — Parking Problem™ for whomst? (@Ollie_Cycles) May 17, 2019

Currently, there are no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

