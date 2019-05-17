Public advocate Jumaane Williams on de Blasio’s 2020 run, specialized high school exams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are still coming to terms with what Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential run means for the city.

When the Mayor’s out of town, the First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan, is acting Mayor.

If the Mayor is out of town for more than nine days, the next person in the chain of command is newly elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams.

He talks to PIX11 on whether or not he’s ready to run the city and what he thinks of the Mayor’s 2020 bid.

Williams also discusses the latest issues affecting our city, including specialized high school tests.