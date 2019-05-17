PIX11 ANNOUNCES HIGH SCHOOL WINNER OF 2019 “FUEL MY SCHOOL” CONTEST FOR NY & NJ PUBLIC SCHOOLS

P721K IN GRAVESEND, BROOKLYN TO RECEIVE $11K FROM PIX11 FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES

NEW YORK, N.Y.—May 17, 2019–PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce the middle school winner of the station’s FUEL MY SCHOOL initiative is P721K in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Presented by Optimum by Altice, PIX11’s 2019 Fuel My School competition awards $11K for each winning school and $5K for the runner-up in each category.

PIX11’s Jill Nicolini announced Dr. Michael Conti School as the winning school live on the PIX11 Morning News today and presented Principal John Rivero with an $11,000 check to be used on school supplies or technology – the items the school cannot afford and feel would make a difference in the lives of their students.

Established in 2017, PIX11’s FUEL MY SCHOOL is now in its third year of helping public school students. Elementary, middle school and high school students, teachers and parents from public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey were invited to submit an essay explaining how their school makes a difference. This year, PIX11 received nearly 500 school submissions.

The runner up elementary school, Sunset Park High School in Brooklyn, will receive a $5,000 check from PIX11.

For more information, voting instructions and complete contest rules please visit: http://www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11's award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station's success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including 384 Emmy® Awards.

