P721K-The Brooklyn Occupational Training Center wins $11,000 from Fuel My School contest

Today, we gave an $11,000 check to the lucky high school winner of our Fuel My School Contest, P721K-The Brooklyn Occupational Training Center in Gravesend, Brooklyn!

It was a tough competition. Both P721K and Sunset Park High School are great schools!

P721K is a very unique school. The student body has approximately 500 students (300 at this location) and mainly consists of learners with developmental disabilities or autism. The school’s primary focus is to prep its students for work after graduation — the school has a bakery, cornerstone, 99 cents store, bookstore, art gallery etc. inside, for real, hands-on learning.

The runner-up Sunset Park High School, will receive a $5,000 check.