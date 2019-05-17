NYPD officer tried to hire hitman to kill ex: source

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex, a source told PIX11 Friday.

Valerie Cincinelli, a 12-year veteran with the department, has been arrested, the source said. It is not clear if the ex is a former boyfriend or her husband.

Cincinelli has previously been placed on modified duty for a prior domestic incident, according to the source.

She is part of Police Service Area 9’s Video Interactive Patrol Enhanced Response unit, which does surveillance for the New York City Housing Authority.