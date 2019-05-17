NJ woman gets prison term for strangling husband with lamp cord

Michelle Hurley apologized to her husband’s family when she was sentenced Thursday, saying she never intended to kill him during a September 2015 argument in the Bayonne home.

David and Michelle Hurley were going through a divorce but continued to live in the same home. He died in a hospital a few weeks later.

Defense lawyers argued that David Hurley was very drunk when they argued and his wife claimed she acted in self-defense.

She was convicted of aggravated assault and weapons offenses during her first trial, but the jury deadlocked on a homicide charge. She was then convicted of reckless manslaughter at her second trial last March.