NJ woman gets prison term for strangling husband with lamp cord

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A woman convicted of strangling her husband with a chain link lamp cord has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Michelle Hurley apologized to her husband’s family when she was sentenced Thursday, saying she never intended to kill him during a September 2015 argument in the Bayonne home.

David and Michelle Hurley were going through a divorce but continued to live in the same home. He died in a hospital a few weeks later.

Defense lawyers argued that David Hurley was very drunk when they argued and his wife claimed she acted in self-defense.

She was convicted of aggravated assault and weapons offenses during her first trial, but the jury deadlocked on a homicide charge. She was then convicted of reckless manslaughter at her second trial last March.

