NJ transit preps for BTS MetLife Stadium concert; fans line up for exclusive merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Going to the BTS concert at MetLife Stadium? Get ready for some traffic.

New Jersey Transit is warning concertgoers to expect about two-hour delays getting into and out of MetLife Stadium after the concert.

Those attending the concerts for the K-pop superstars on Saturday and Sunday can get to MetLife Stadium by using NJ Transit’s special Meadowlands rail shuttle and bus service.

The rail line from MetLife Stadium has the capacity to move about 7,500 customers per hour.

Buses will provide transportation from Secaucus to MetLife Stadium prior to the 4:17 p.m. start of rail service, Buses will also supplement rail service from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus following the event. Customers may experience wait times boarding buses at Secaucus prior to the start of rail service.

Fans also lined up at the MetLife Stadium parking lot hours before exclusive merchandise was sold before the concert.

For more information on NJ Transit and traveling to MetLife Stadium, click here.