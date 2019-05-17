NJ principal accused of attempted sex assault, luring a 16-year-old

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school principal is accused of luring and attempting to sexually assault a teen.

Paul Iantosca, 52, is charged with luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The details of the allegations were not released, but the charges are related to actions that he was alleged to have engaged with a 16-year-old former student.

Iantosca is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information relating to these or any related incident is asked to call Detective Lydia Negron at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6213 or Det. Scot Tobin at the Denville Police Department at 973-627-4900 x9.