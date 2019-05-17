NJ chlorine plant catches fire; Pulaski Skyway closed in both directions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNY, N.J. — A chlorine plant in New Jersey has caught fire, as nearby police departments sent fire boats to the scene and the Pulaski Skyway was closed in both directions, police confirmed.

The three-alarm fire occurred at the Alden Leeds Inc. plant in Kearny, just minutes away from Newark. Some rivers were said to be overcome by fumes, according to authorities. The Office of Emergency Management in nearby Bayonne instructed residents to close their windows due to smoke.

Fire sources tell PIX11 there were multiple explosions inside the building.

Fire In S Kearny causing smoke condition in Bayonne. Please close windows. (1045pm). — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) May 18, 2019

A source told PIX11 that odors are strong in surrounding neighborhoods, and that lots of calls are coming in about the fumes.

Kearny is about 15 miles outside New York City. New York's Office of Emergency Management is also warning residents about the smoke.

Due to emergency personnel operating at a two alarm fire in Kearney, New Jersey, residents in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island may see or smell smoke. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/fCMmaLTzmK. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 18, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.