Midday with Muller: J’ouvert shooting sentencing, large crowds at BTS pop-up

Posted 1:01 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, May 17, 2019

Breaking news — The man convicted of killing a woman at the 2016 J’ouvert festival has been sentenced. And we’re live at a BTS pop-up shop in Manhattan. Midday with Muller has the news you need now:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.