Man sentenced for fatal shooting at 2016 J’ouvert festival

BROOKLYN — The man convicted of killing a woman at the 2016 J’ouvert festival in Brooklyn was sentenced Friday.

Reginald Moise, 20, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to authorities.

Moise was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and possessing a weapon for the death of Tiarah Poyau.

Poyau, 22, was shot in the head when violence broke out at the J’ouvert celebration in Brooklyn.

Poyau was a student at St. John’s University and dreamed of becoming an accountant, she wrote on her LinkedIn.

Moise was apparently intoxicated when he was initially detained in connection to the shooting, police said.