Man sentenced for fatal shooting at 2016 J’ouvert festival

Posted 12:20 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, May 17, 2019

BROOKLYN — The man convicted of killing a woman at the 2016 J’ouvert festival in Brooklyn was sentenced Friday.

Tiarah Poyau, 22, was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2016 at the J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn.

Reginald Moise, 20, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to authorities.

Moise was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and possessing a weapon for the death of Tiarah Poyau.

Poyau, 22, was shot in the head when violence broke out at the J’ouvert celebration in Brooklyn.

Poyau was a student at St. John’s University and dreamed of becoming an accountant, she wrote on her LinkedIn.

Moise was apparently intoxicated when he was initially detained in connection to the shooting, police said.

