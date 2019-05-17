Man, 71, convicted of sexually assaulting young girl: Prosecutors

UNION, N.J. — A 71-year-old man was convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who lived in his building, New Jersey prosecutors said Friday.

Angel Flores was convicted on charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Investigation revealed the sex assaults took place from December 2015 to January 2016 in the building where both Flores and the victim lived.

Flores was allegedly an acquaintance to the victim and was known as “Don Benito” to residents of the multi-family Plainfield home, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested just days after the last incident occurred, officials said.

The victim, who is now 13, testified at the trial, as well as several relatives to whom she disclosed details about the trauma endured.

Jury deliberation took less than two hours, according to Union County Prosecutors.

Flores’ sentencing is scheduled for Friday, June 21.

He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about Flores’s activities still is being urged to contact Sgt. O’Malley at 908-220-4323.