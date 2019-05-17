‘Junior’ trial jurors gasp seeing slow-motion footage of attack for first time

THE BRONX — In a dramatic-yet-disturbing end to week two of the Junior trial, the prosecution finished the day Friday with multiple views of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz’s futile run seeking safety, and a slow-motion view of his murder. At least one female juror was visibly teary-eyed watching the footage.

Eric Newman, a video technician with the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, introduced a compilation of surveillance footage he edited together from 13 different camera angles.

The compilation showed the final block of the “Junior” chase on East 183rd Street in the Bronx, the teen’s efforts to hide behind a bodega counter, the dragging of the panicked 15-year-old to the sidewalk, and a close up look at the multiple assailants who set upon him with knives and a machete.

The attack footage went into slow motion at times, with each of five accused killers highlighted in the video.

The prosecution alleges one accused stabber, Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, was in the footage wearing a dark hoodie.

Junior’s mother came into the courtroom near the end of the day. She kept her head down during the 20 minutes them footage was played in silence.

A court advocate rubbed the mother’s back at times to comfort her.

One juror wiped tears from her eyes after holding her hand to her mouth in apparent horror.

The jurors were watching close-up views of the attack they had never seen before.

They saw footage of Junior stumbling back into the deli with a lethal neck wound, the teen slumping over the counter for a second before he was directed to leave and go to the hospital a block away.

The panel saw an annoyed customer with bags of potato chips in his hands point to the door in the video.

Also, there was another heartbreaking clip shown of Junior throwing his arms up in the air on the sidewalk, apparently signaling women in one apartment that he needed help.

Junior’s mother was led away by court officers shortly after the video was played. “I didn’t want the video,” she told PIX11.

The prosecution certainly left the jury with something to think about over the weekend.