Internet sensation Grumpy Cat dies at 7

Posted 6:23 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, May 17, 2019

“Some days are grumpier than others…”

One of the most famous felines, Grumpy Cat, has died at the age of 7.

Grumpy, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, died Tuesday after encountering complications from a recent urinary tract infection that “unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” according to her official Twitter account.

Grumpy’s family acknowledged that the feline helped millions around the world smile, even during the tough times.

Grumpy Cat was known for her permanently “grumpy” facial expression caused by feline dwarfism and an underbite.

Her pictures began circulating throughout the internet, making her subject of a popular internet meme.

Grumpy Cat had about 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million Facebook followers.

