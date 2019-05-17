De Blasio running for president; Amazon slayer Michael Gianaris on deal’s demise

Mayor Bill de Blasio has officially entered the 2020 presidential race.

He enters a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. The mayor is touting his progressive beliefs and experience running the nation’s largest city.

A recent poll found more than 70 percent of New York City voters were against him running. The question remains of how his campaign will resonate with voters around the country. We hear expert analysis from political strategists Hank Sheinkopf and Chapin Fay.

Then, State Sen. Michael Gianaris is one of the most powerful men in Albany. As deputy majority leader of the New York State Senate, he has championed such issues as affordable housing, transportation issues and gender equality in the workplace. But to some, he is also known as the politician who killed the 27 billion dollar deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Queens.

While some cite the loss of 25,000 new jobs and an economic boost to Long Island City ,Gianaris defends the position he took on the closed-door deal that threatened the community’s resources while offering huge tax incentives to big business.

We hear from Gianaris about the rise and fall of the Amazon deal, as well as legislation currently on the table in Albany.