Couple wanted for robbery of 78-year-old man in Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A man and a woman are wanted in connection with the attempted robbery of a 78-year-old man in Williamsburg, police said Friday.

Authorities said the victim was pushing a cart containing recycled bottles on Maujer Street just past midnight on April 12. He allegedly accidentally rolled the cart into a parked vehicle as he was picking up a bottle when the unknown male and female got out of the vehicle and approached the victim, demanding he give them money for repairs to the car door.

The male assailant then allegedly produced a cutting instrument and searched the victim's pockets, while the unknown female acted as a lookout, police said. The man allegedly slashed the victim across the left side of his face before the couple fled the location.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a large laceration to the left side of his face.

The two alleged attackers are both said to be approximately 25-30 years old. The male is described as 5 feet, 7 inches with a medium build, last seen in a New York Yankees baseball cap, dark colored jacket and dark jeans.

The woman is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches, last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a tan purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).