Brooklyn half marathon guide: Street closures and race times

Posted 6:10 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, May 17, 2019

BROOKLYN — Runners will take the streets of Brooklyn during the Brooklyn Half this Saturday.

The largest half-marathon in the country has runners traveling through the Brooklyn borough, starting near the Brooklyn Museum and ending on the Coney Island boardwalk.

As runners take the streets beginning at 7 a.m., expect street closures throughout the borough.

The following streets will be closed Saturday, May 18 at the discretion of the NYPD between 3 a.m. and noon.

  • Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue
  • Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
  • Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
  • Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
  • Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
  • Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
  • Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle
  • West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive
  • South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive
  • East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive
  • West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive
  • Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp
  • Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue
  • Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 19th Street
  • West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
  • West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

For more information on the Brooklyn Half, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.