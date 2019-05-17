Brooklyn half marathon guide: Street closures and race times

BROOKLYN — Runners will take the streets of Brooklyn during the Brooklyn Half this Saturday.

The largest half-marathon in the country has runners traveling through the Brooklyn borough, starting near the Brooklyn Museum and ending on the Coney Island boardwalk.

As runners take the streets beginning at 7 a.m., expect street closures throughout the borough.

The following streets will be closed Saturday, May 18 at the discretion of the NYPD between 3 a.m. and noon.

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive

South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive

East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive

West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 19th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

For more information on the Brooklyn Half, click here.