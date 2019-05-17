Brooklyn half marathon guide: Street closures and race times

BROOKLYN — Runners will take the streets of Brooklyn during the Brooklyn Half this Saturday.
The largest half-marathon in the country has runners traveling through the Brooklyn borough, starting near the Brooklyn Museum and ending on the Coney Island boardwalk.
As runners take the streets beginning at 7 a.m., expect street closures throughout the borough.
The following streets will be closed Saturday, May 18 at the discretion of the NYPD between 3 a.m. and noon.
- Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue
- Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
- Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
- Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle
- West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive
- South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive
- East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive
- West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive
- Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp
- Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue
- Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 19th Street
- West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
- West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
For more information on the Brooklyn Half, click here.