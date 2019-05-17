Brooklyn ax attack: Man charged with killing pregnant woman, injuring girlfriend, DA says

BROOKLYN — A man was charged Friday after using an ax to critically injure his girlfriend and kill her pregnant friend, with a 4-year-old child inside the home during the attack, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Jerry Brown, 34, of East Williamsburg, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, the DA said in a news release.

He is accused of killing Savannah Rivera, 20, inside his girlfriend’s apartment in the Bushwick Houses on Flushing Avenue on April 20. She was pregnant at the time.

Brown’s girlfriend, Angela Valle, 21, was critically injured — suffering stab wounds and lacerations to her head and body.

Her 4-year old daughter was in the apartment at the time, but she was not hurt, according to officials.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez called the attack “truly appalling.”

“These horrifying alleged actions have traumatized two families and shocked our community. I intend to prosecute this case vigorously and hold the defendant responsible for the violent crimes with which he is charged,” Gonzalez said.

After the incident, Valle fled the apartment and approached an Uber stopped at a traffic light, the DA stated. She was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Brown allegedly admitted in an interview with investigators that he threw the ax and Valle’s cellphone into the building’s incinerator, then washed his hands of blood before leaving the scene.

He turned himself in later that day, the DA stated.

Brown is being held without bail and is schedule to return to court on Aug. 9.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count, according to the DA.