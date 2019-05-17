Back 2 School helping underprivileged kids get school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN- School supplies usually come to mind in August and September, but Back 2 School America knows the importance of giving children school supplies all year round.

Back 2 School provides school supplies to underprivileged and homeless kids around the country and this week, kits were assembled at the New York Marriott by the Brooklyn Bridge.

Back 2 School teamed up with financial service centers of New York to assemble 1,000 kits which, will be sent to the NYC Coalition for the Homeless.

Matthew Kurtzman, CEO of Back to School America, says people often don’t think about the various needs for school supplies throughout the year. “For families in homeless shelters, they're coming and going all the time. They lose things, they don't have things, so being able to give them school supplies at any time of the year is helpful," said Kurtzman.

Kurtzman said that at times, lack of school supplies can be tied to kids’ self esteem and to absenteeism.

Back 2 School America also has a college scholarship program, and is a partner with Operation Homefront. “There was a woman who leaned over to her child and said we're getting these today because your father gave his life for this country, so it made my heart skip a beat.”

Kurtzman, who has been part of charitable organizations since college, says he just wants to help kids and it all starts with the basic necessities.

Each kit costs $18, which provides enough school supplies for one person for the whole year.

You can make a donation, or even set up a "build a kit program" in your area, through their website: b2sa.org