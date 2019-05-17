At least 4 injured in Bronx apartment fire

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — At least four people were injured after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment early Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at an apartment in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Three residents and one police officer suffered injuries for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

All were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

