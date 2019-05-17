× Annual Rescue the Runway fundraiser showcases adoptable dogs and hometown heroes

BROOKLYN — Calling all dog lovers. There are still tickets left to attend the 7th annual Rescue the Runway.

The fundraiser is organized by the Mr. Bones & Co. animal rescue group. This year 16 adoptable dogs and puppies, including Ricky and Jerry who stopped by the PIX11 Social Media Center Friday, will strut across the stage. The lovable canines are all currently being fostered and are looking for a permanent home.

The event, hosted by actress Bethany Watson, also celebrates “Hometown Heroes,” including several former members of the FDNY and NYPD and community leaders. Each hero will be paired with a dog to walk on the runway.

Proceeds will benefit Mr Bones & Co. as well as Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue, Rebound Hounds and the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.

The show is Sunday, May 19 at Berg’n with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Visit the Rescue the Runway website to purchase tickets.