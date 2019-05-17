1 dead, child hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer; westbound I-78 lanes closed: State police

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — One person is dead and a child was hurt after a vehicle crashed into an overturned tractor-trailer on a New Jersey highway Friday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

New Jersey state police said a single tractor-trailer pulling two trailers rolled over around 4 a.m., blocking all traffic lanes on the westbound Interstate 78.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle rear-ended the trailer, police said.

One adult was killed and a child in the backseat suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The westbound lanes of the I-78 were closed to traffic, state police said. As of 11:40 a.m., westbound lanes were still closed and traffic is being diverted to exit 18.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.