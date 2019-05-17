1 dead, child hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer; westbound I-78 lanes closed: State police

Posted 11:52 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, May 17, 2019

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — One person is dead and a child was hurt after a vehicle crashed into an overturned tractor-trailer on a New Jersey highway Friday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

Scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on the I-78. A vehicle later crashed into it, killing one person.
(Reggie Harrison)

New Jersey state police said a single tractor-trailer pulling two trailers rolled over around 4 a.m., blocking all traffic lanes on the westbound Interstate 78.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle rear-ended the trailer, police said.

One adult was killed and a child in the backseat suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The westbound lanes of the I-78 were closed to traffic, state police said. As of 11:40 a.m., westbound lanes were still closed and traffic is being diverted to exit 18.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.