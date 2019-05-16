Queens small business owners call out sexist insurance rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — "It almost feels like we're being punished for hiring women," said Kafia Saxe, owner of Communitea in Long Island City.

Disability insurance for her female employees costs more than double what it does for males. "It is a significant amount, and we are a small business so every dollar makes a difference," she told PIX11.

Queens Senator Michael Gianaris is pushing for legislation currently in committee that would ban discrimination in disability insurance policies and prohibit different rates for men and women.

"Now that we have achieved a Democratic majority - an all Democrat legislature - issues like this are seeing the light of day," Gianaris said.

"I think it's great," said Saxe in response to Sen. Gianaris' efforts. "Long overdue," she added.