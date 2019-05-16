NJ Transit to host forum to address upcoming Amtrak work

NEW JERSEY — As Amtrak work at Penn Station New York is expected this summer, the New Jersey Transit is inviting customers to interact with authorities and voice their concerns.

Senior Management and Operations personnel will be available at the latest “We Are Listening” forum at New York Penn Station

Customers are encouraged to stop by with questions and offer any feedback.

It’s the second time in three years that the replacement of equipment at Penn Station promises to cause delays during morning and afternoon peak periods for thousands of riders.

This year’s work, centered on the station’s east side that connects to rail yards in Queens, is less extensive, and no one is predicting the same level of disruption. Still, the Long Island Rail Road said it will have to cancel or divert seven trains each during the morning and afternoon commutes in July and August. The operator is adding trains before and after the peak periods in hopes of easing the crush.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Transit said 10 trains that normally originate or terminate in New York will switch to Hoboken, across the Hudson River, forcing commuters to take buses, ferries or other rail service to complete their journeys. That will add an estimated 20 to 30 minutes each way, NJ Transit officials said.

Seven Amtrak trains will be also affected, including one operating between New York and Washington, D.C., that will be cancelled.

The forum will take place at New York Penn Station, 7th Avenue Concourse from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Amtrak schedule adjustments will include:

Northeast RegionalTrain 110, operating from Washington, D.C. (WAS) to New York Penn Station (NYP), and 127 operating from NYP to WAS will be cancelled.

Northbound KeystoneTrain 640 is terminating at Newark Penn Station (NWK).

Southbound Keystone Train 643 is originating at NWK.

Southbound Keystone Train 653 is departing NYP early.

CardinalTrain 51 will depart NYP early on weekdays only.

Maple LeafTrain 63 and Adirondack Train 69 will be combined on the regular time slot for 63 and will split at Albany, N.Y. (ALB).

NJ Transit Changes

Beginning June 17, NJ Transit will be diverting select Midtown Direct rail service on the Montclair-Boonton line and on North Jersey Coastline train to Hoboken. Other service adjustments will include Morris and Essex Line Midtown Direct trains no longer stopping at Newark Broad Street during the morning and evening peak periods, and a limited number of Midtown Direct reverse-peak trains will operate from Hoboken.

New LIRR Schedule Changes Effective July 1 through September 2, 2019:

Babylon Branch

Westbound

The 6:56 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

A 5:43 a.m. train from Freeport to Penn Station will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

The 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station will not operate during this period.

To help accommodate these customers, some scheduled stops from this train will be added to the 7:21 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station, and other stops will be added to the 7:44 a.m. train from Merrick to Penn Station.

Eastbound

A 7:02 p.m. train from Hunterspoint Ave to Freeport will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

A 3:31 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will be added and operate on weekdays this period.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 4:37 p.m. train to Wantagh, with added stops.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 5:24 p.m. train to Freeport, with added stops.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station to Seaford will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 5:47 p.m. train to Freeport, with added stops.

Far Rockaway Branch

Westbound

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station will not operate during this period. Customers can board the 8:21 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station with added stops.

Eastbound

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Atlantic Terminal.

The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Jamaica. To reach this train from Penn Station, customers can board the 5:24 p.m. Freeport train from Penn Station, and change at Jamaica.

Hempstead Branch

Westbound

The 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

Eastbound

The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Jamaica. To reach this train from Penn Station, customers can board the 5:01 p.m. Farmingdale train from Penn Station, and change at Jamaica.

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Atlantic Terminal.

Long Beach Branch

Westbound

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal.

Montauk Branch

Westbound

The 6:21 a.m. train from Speonk to Penn Station will depart Speonk approximately 5 minutes earlier.

Eastbound

The 6:16 a.m. train from Speonk to Montauk will depart Speonk approximately 5 minutes earlier.

Ronkonkoma Branch

Westbound

A 5:12 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station will be added and operate on weekdays this period, stopping at Bethpage (5:16 a.m.), Hicksville (5:22 a.m.), Mineola (5:30 a.m.), and Jamaica (5:46 a.m.), arriving Penn Station at 6:05 a.m.

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip to Penn Station will terminate at Jamaica Station.

Eastbound