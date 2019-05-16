Mom who stabbed her daughter at least 50 times gets life in prison

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, hitting her in the head with an ax and then setting their home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.

A Tulsa County Judge handed the sentence Thursday to 40-year-old Taheerah Ahmad, who pleaded guilty last month to two counts of child neglect and one count each of first-degree arson and assault and battery. Her daughter survived and authorities say she has recovered from her injuries.

Ahmad was arrested last May after authorities said she attacked the girl and bound and gagged two younger daughters, who escaped and were found unharmed.

An arrest report said Ahmad told investigators she was upset with her children “because of the way they were reading and looking at her.”