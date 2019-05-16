Will you vote to make Bill de Blasio our next president? Midday with Muller covers the NYC mayor’s announcement, the rollout of President Trump’s latest immigration policy and more:
Midday with Muller: de Blasio joins presidential race; Trump to unveil immigration plan
-
Midday with Muller: Trump supporters disrupt de Blasio’s ‘Green New Deal’ event
-
Midday with Muller: Councilman faces backlash over anti-Palestine tweet
-
Midday with Muller: Video shows man kicking woman on subway, Trump comments on Mueller report
-
Midday with Muller: Children attacked by dog, Trump abruptly leaves Vietnam
-
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
-
Midday with Muller: NJ marijuana bill up in smoke; deadly fire on Upper East Side
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
-
Midday with Muller: Sentencing of Chanel Lewis postponed; 13-year-old robbed at gunpoint
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on killing of NJ jogger; high school hazing allegations surface