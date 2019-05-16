Man wrongfully jailed as a teen for murder speaks out one year after exoneration

John Bunn was only 14 when he was framed for the murder of an off-duty correction officer by a corrupt homicide detective.

Bunn always maintained his innocence in the 1991 Crown Heights shooting that killed Rolando Neischer and the attempted murder of Robert Crosson. He served 17 years in prison and was paroled in 2009, but he kept up the fight to clear his name.

Bunn was exonerated on May 15, 2018, with the help of lawyers from the Exoneration Initiative.

Bunn’s case was worked by former NYPD Detective Louis Scarcella, a retired officer accused of coercing confessions, manipulating witnesses and giving misleading testimony.

One year after he was exonerated, he talks to PIX11’s Jay Dow and discusses his life’s purpose.