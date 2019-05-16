Man killed by gunshot to the head in Brooklyn

Posted 8:59 PM, May 16, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in Crown Heights on Thursday night, police said.

The man was killed by a gunshot to the head, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was shot on St. Marks Avenue near New York Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made, but sources say police are searching a nearby building.

The man has not yet been identified.

