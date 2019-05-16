Golfer Brooks Koepka wins a free beer for every New Yorker

Golfer Brooks Koepka made sure he’ll be popular at Bethpage with his beer triumph.

In an event set up by his sponsor Michelob Ultra, Koepka was on a hill on Governor’s Island and had the goal to hit th green set up on a barge floating in the Hudson.

He hit the target about 130 yards away, according to Golf Digest.

Landing a ball onto a moving barge on the Hudson River, he gave all local fans a free Michelob this week at Bethpage Black.

The free beers will be available Thursday, the first day of play at the PGA Championship.

The Michelob team says beer drinks in New York will win a $5 rebate on Michelob Ultra six-pack and will be able to get a free Ultra at certain bars from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in New York City: