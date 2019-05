Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With nearly 200 million social media followers, singer Katy Perry always puts her best foot forward.

She’s branching out with her new “Shoe-Stopper” line.

PIX11’s Oji chats with the award-winning artist on her new shoe brand and she explains why she ventured out into the shoe industry.

Her “Shoe-Stopper” line is available at Macy’s.