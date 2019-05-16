Fate, love and chance with ‘The Sun is Also a Star’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "The Sun is Also a Star," the film based on a book with the same name, is getting quite the buzz.

It follows two young New Yorkers who meet by fate (or chance) and spend 24 hours falling in love.

The film, which stars Charles Melton from "Riverdale" and Yara Shahidi from "Black-ish," also deals with themes including diversity, immigrants, stereotypes and obligation to the family.

PIX11's Oji chats with both stars about love, fate, and their go-to karaoke songs.

Catch "The Sun is Also a Star" in theaters Friday.