Demonstrators oppose Mayor de Blasio’s 2020 run

NEW YORK — As NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his 2020 presidential bid Thursday, he was met with demonstrators, protesting his run.

Among the protestors were members of the Police Benevolent Association, who have long clashed with the mayor. PBA President Patrick J. Lynch called the situation "laughable" that a mayor with no interest in running the city "wants to mismanage the entire country."

“It is laughable that a mayor who has shown no interest in running New York City for six years now says he wants to mismanage the entire country. While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home. New York City Police officers are continuing to suffer with wages 30% below market rate because the mayor has totally checked out of our contract process. After six years of disrespect for the police officers who keep our city safe, it’s perfectly clear how the mayor treats men and women in uniform. As commander-in-chief, he would be an unmitigated disaster. New York deserves better and the country deserves better," he said in a statement.

NYCHA tenants have also long protested the mayor, calling him out for not fixing problems at public housing throughout the city.

They claim the mayor failed to provide proper funding for NYCHA building and should focus on fixing these houses before running for president.

"We've already got one bad president. We don't need another. We need a solid mayor who's going to take care of business for all New Yorkers," said Rev. David Brawley.

The Thursday protests are just the beginning of the opposition Mayor de Blasio is expected to face. About 75% of New Yorkers think he should not run for President.