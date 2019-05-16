A woman who received a $1 lottery ticket for Mother’s Day won $1.3 million

A woman’s $1 Mother’s Day gift turned out to be a lot more than she bargained for.

Vielka Roman was at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery store in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her fiance Al and her sister Neris after they shared a Mother’s Day meal together on Sunday.

To celebrate the holiday, Neris decided to buy Roman a $1 lottery ticket for Carolina Cash 5, Roman’s favorite game.

The next day, as Roman and her fiance started out on a vacation, she checked the lottery numbers and was surprised to see confetti light up her phone screen. She had won the jackpot of $1,354,174.

The jackpot was the third largest in Carolina Cash 5 history, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release.

“I was in shock,” Roman told CNN affiliate WTDV.

They immediately turned around the car and headed to Raleigh to claim her prize — but not before stopping to pick up Neris.

Roman took home $958,078 after the required state and federal withholding.

The lucky winner, who recently moved to Fayetteville, said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage and car and help out her sister.

“We just moved here, just bought a house,” Roman said in the press release. “It will be nice to have room to breathe. Neris can have more time to plant in her garden. We will be able to spend more time with each other as a family.”