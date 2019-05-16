2 sought in shooting at Bronx basketball court

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for the two men wanted in connection to a double shooting at a Bronx basketball court Wednesday.

Two males entered the Walton Park at the corner of Walton Avenue and East 181 Street around 7 p.m., police said.

One of them brandished a firearm and shot at the people near the basketball courts numerous times, cops said.

When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his food and a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his forearm.

Both victims were taken to New York Presbyterian-The Allen Hospital for their injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).