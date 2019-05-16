1 dead after fire breaks out at Queens NYCHA building

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a NYCHA building in Queens Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The blaze started just after 8 a.m. on the ninth floor of a 13-story building along Beach 40th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.

About 20 FDNY units and 75 firefighters responded, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire was deemed under control by 8:41 a.m.

This is the second fatal fire at a NYCHA building in New York City this month. Last week, six family members were killed in a “terrible accident” after a fire that began on a kitchen stove tore through a Harlem NYCHA apartment.

The blaze consumed a fifth-floor apartment at the Frederick E. Samuel Apartments at the corner of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 142nd Street.

Andrea Pollidore, 45, her four children — two girls, ages 11 and 6, and two boys, ages 8 and 3 — and a 33-year-old man believed to be the woman’s stepson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire appears to have been a stove burner that was left turned on, fire officials said, adding that so far there is no indication the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.