Window washers rescued after basket swings wildly over 50-story Oklahoma tower

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Two window washers have been rescued from a scaffold above the roof of an approximately 850-foot (259 meters) skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the two were stranded shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the 50-floor Devon Tower and were pulled to safety about 8:30 a.m.

Macy said firefighters secured the scaffold with ropes as it dangled from a crane, 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) above the roof. Video from the scene showed the scaffold banging against sides of the building that extend above the roof and breaking windows.

Video tweeted by KOCO-5 in Oklahoma shows the harrowing footage, including the moment the two workers were rescued.

Macy said paramedics evaluated both men and both refused treatment. He said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The tower houses the corporate offices of Oklahoma City-based energy company Devon Energy Corp.