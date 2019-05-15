Rapper Kodak Black pleads not guilty to weapons charges

Posted 12:25 PM, May 15, 2019, by

Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

MIAMI — Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded not guilty to federal weapons charges that prevented him from performing last weekend at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, around which several violent incidents occurred.

A judge on Wednesday also granted the 21-year-old Black release on $550,000 bond and house arrest, although he faces other criminal cases that could keep him locked up.

In the weapons case, an indictment says Black on two occasions falsely filled out forms to buy weapons at Lou’s Police Distributors in Hialeah, Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested before his scheduled festival performance. Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to Rolling Loud.

Black’s lengthy rap sheet includes a recent arrest in New York on drug and weapons charges.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.