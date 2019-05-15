NY Waterway Ferry crew aides in chopper crash rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An NY Waterway ferry crew helped to rescue a pilot after his helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Adam Schiano was ferrying passengers between West 39th Street in Manhattan and 14th Street in Hoboken, N.J. when he saw the chopper go down around 1:20 p.m. Edwin Montoya, a deckhand, deployed a rescue device off the bow of the ferry and pulled the pilot, a 34-year-old male, aboard.

This is Capt. Schiano's second rescue in 10 years with NY Waterways.

"It was just instinct," Schiano said, adding that credit was due to his deckhand. "Just another day for NY Waterway rescues. Edwin Montoya is an outstanding deckhand. He moved instantly to the rescue."

NY Waterway says that crews have rescued almost 300 people from the waters of New York Harbor over the past 32 years.

Two people were injured when a helicopter attempting to land on Manhattan's West Side Wednesday afternoon fell short of the landing pad at the West 30th Street and Hudson River airfield and crashed into the Hudson River, according to officials. The pilot and a dock worker both suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.