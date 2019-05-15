New Yorkers divided on possible fur ban with dueling protests at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN – Dozens of New Yorkers have come out both in support and opposition of a fur ban in New York City.

Dueling protests occurred at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a City Council hearing for a possible city-wide ban on the sale of fur.

Those opposing the ban say it would close 150 small businesses, put more than a thousand people out of work and create a loss of $400 million in revenue.

Those in favor of the ban are fighting back against what they claim is animal cruelty. This includes "Project Runway" host Tim Gunn, who urges that "we move with the times."

Among those in opposition of the ban is Rapper Safaree Samuels who delivered a passionate"pro-fur" speech. The 37-year-old New York native believes there are more important issues to advocate for. He also said that the statement piece holds "importance to the African-American community."

The controversial legislation was introduced by Council Speaker Corey Johnson and would prohibit fur from being sold across the Big Apple.

Anyone who doesn't abide by the rule would be slapped with a fine ranging from $500-1500. Under the measure, the sale of used fur and new clothing made with old fur would be allowed with an exemption for fur worn for religious reasons.