Man charged in hit-and-run death of DJ Jinx Paul is sentenced to jail. Plus, graphic testimony today in court from a medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Eric Garner. John Muller has the top 11 stories now.
Midday with Muller: Man charged in hit-and-run death of DJ Jinx Paul sentenced to 90 days in jail
-
Man convicted in hit-and-run death of DJ Jinx Paul is sentenced
-
Midday with Muller: Teen charged with murder in Brooklyn stabbing; man faces new charges prior to sentencing
-
Man convicted in hit-and-run death of DJ Jinx Paul faces new sex abuse charges
-
Driver involved in hit-and-run that killed DJ Jinx Paul takes plea deal, DA says
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’
-
-
Midday with Muller: Mother charged with murder in stabbing death of baby; Potential measles outbreak at Newark
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
Midday with Muller: LI driver rejects plea deal in DWI death of Boy Scout; TV star allegedly punched by Remy Ma speaks out
-
Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught hiding car key in bush after abandoning vehicle
-
Police make 2nd arrest in robbery that led to NYPD friendly fire death
-
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
-
Suspect in Staten Island mob boss hit flashes pro-Trump slogans on hand